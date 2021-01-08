Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 8, 2021

LIC teaches the golden rule of investing:

For LIC, the current financial year appears set to be its best year in terms of equity returns. It has booked a net profit of Rs 33,000 crore in equities in 9MFY21 as against Rs 18,000 cr during the entire last fiscal.

As per an EconomicTimes report, LIC also raised its equity investment by 60% in the first nine months of FY21. It purchased equity worth Rs 60,000 crore in 9MFY21 as compared to Rs 40,000 crore in the same period last year. LIC had purchased equities worth Rs 61,540 crore during the previous fiscal year.

"Once we ensured that cash flow is enough to tackle the claim settlements, we started buying the equities during the crash." ET article quoted LIC Chairman as saying.

The market tanked to a four-year low amid the pandemic and LIC was able to make the maximum use of the situation. Buy the fear and sell the fear is a golden rule of investing. And, India's largest institutional investor has simply followed it during the market crash.

LIC's approach has highlighted the importance of those golden words and holds a great lesson for retail investors.