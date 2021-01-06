Teji Mandi: Q3 Preview - FMCGs look at margin erosion

Commodity prices and their Margin impact:

Increased prices of HDPE (packaging), palm oil and palm oil derivatives are likely to put pressure on margins of Home and Personal care (HPC) companies. For food companies, deflation in wheat and Skim Milk Powder (SMP) prices is beneficial. But, the rise in Palm oil prices will create an adverse impact. Paint companies will continue to benefit from benign crude oil prices.

SMP and Wheat prices have dropped by about 17% and 18% since last year respectively. It is expected to benefit Nestle's gross margins during the December quarter. However, its positive impact is likely to be limited due to the surge in palm oil (up 35% YoY) and coffee prices (up 5% YoY). Nestle is expected to post a gross margin expansion of about 100-150bps YoY.

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate (PFAD) witnessed sharp inflation due to the 35% YoY increase in palm oil prices. PFAD is a key ingredient in Soap and beauty products manufacturers like HUL and GCPL. Along with PFAD, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)'s prices also increased by about 15% YoY. It is a key packaging raw material that is likely to put pressure on margins for HUL and GCPL.

The companies have raised soap prices by about 5-6% in December 2020. But, it appears to be too late to mitigate the impact of rising raw material prices. HUL is likely to witness a gross margin contraction of about 150-200bps YoY. For GCPL, margin contraction could be in the range of 50-100bps YoY.

Copra prices have seen a sharp surge of 14% during the quarter. It is a key ingredient for Marico's flagship product Parachute coconut oil. Due to the availability of low-cost inventory, Marico is likely to avoid its adverse impact in the December quarter. However, the inflated Copra price could start playing its impact in the next quarter.