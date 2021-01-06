Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 6, 2021

Contrasting commentaries :

India's two biggest lenders, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, have released their business updates for Q3 of this year. These updates provide insights into the fortunes of their respective sectors.

There has been a sharp contrast in each lender’s approach towards market conditions. While HDFC Bank was more bullish, Bajaj Finance adopted a conservative approach in this quarter.

HDFC Bank outperformed the banking industry with 16% growth in advances. The overall credit in the banking system is expected to grow by 6% in the December quarter.

In sharp contrast, Bajaj Finance reported a 1% decline in its assets under management. However, the performance is in line with what the management stated.

Sharply contrasting approaches of these two giants should be seen in the context of their respective sectors. While Banks have ample liquidity available, NBFCs are struggling for the same. The credit cost is a major differentiator between the two sectors. The NBFC sector is at risk of substandard credit quality.

Hence, the sharp contrast in their approach is justified. Being an NBFC, it is more important for Bajaj Finance to preserve its asset quality. The management has already guided for the same and importantly, they are able to stick to it.