Teji Mandi: For automakers, sentiments improve as buyers return to showrooms

Vehicle demand went through several structural changes over the last few years. Economic slowdown before the pandemic kept the sentiments down around new purchases. BS-VI transition and increased insurance premiums added to the pricing pressure on automakers. Then, there was a growing preference for mass transport.

The industry hit a new low during the Covid led lockdown with zero sales in April. But, the sentiments have improved considerably since then and buyers are returning to showrooms. The pick up in demand post-September has managed to sustain. And, December sales figures suggest continued buoyancy.

Commentary turning positive:

The passenger vehicle industry reported double-digit domestic volume growth in December. While the tractor segment continues to remain buoyant. The passenger vehicle and Two-wheeler sales have also revived. Given the strong trend, even the commentary of the OEMs is also turning positive.

Reacting to the December numbers, Tata Motors said that it is witnessing sustained demand. The company is further looking to increase its output to meet the increased demand.

In Q3FY21, Tata Motors' PV business posted a growth of 89% as against the same quarter last year. It is the highest ever sales in the last 33 quarters. The company also posted impressive sales in the electronic vehicle segment. The EVs registered the highest ever quarter with wholesale of 1,253 units.

Q3FY21 brought a new milestone for Bajaj Auto as well. It became the first two-wheeler company in the world to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore. The company is now the most valuable two-wheeler brand globally.

Bajaj Auto's December volume grew at 11% YoY while export numbers came in at a record high. The company managed to achieve this despite the severe shortage of containers. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto suggested that without that issue, the exports could have been 20% higher than the current level.

Bajaj Auto is also in a sweet spot to benefit from the shifting consumer preference towards premium biking products. Bajaj has recently joined hands with Triumph Motorcycles to develop premium motorcycles. It has also partnered with KTM and Husqvarna. And, its premium biking portfolio boasts Pulsar range, Avenger and Dominar.

Royal Enfield sales have further confirmed the growing tilt towards the premium segment. RE's volume increased by 37% YoY in December 2020. Among the other two-wheelers, Hero Moto’s volumes increased by 5% YoY. And, TVS Motors' total volumes increased by 18% YoY in December.