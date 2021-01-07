Teji Mandi: Banking Sector Q3 Preview - Large private banks expected to sail through

Large private banks to outpace the industry :

Several indicators are pointing at positive momentum for the banking sector. Retail disbursements are showing healthy recovery led by Tractors, 2 wheelers, housing loans, and gold loans. Commercial vehicles and corporate loan demand remain tepid.

The large private banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI, AXIS and IndusInd, should outpace the loan growth in the banking sector. As per a Motilal Oswal report, large private banks should clock a loan growth of 9% YoY in the December quarter. The average industry loan growth average is expected to be at 4.5%.

Concerns over the asset quality:

The supreme court is yet to issue asset classification orders.

In this light, the possibility of asset quality deterioration remains a major concern. But, there has been a constant improvement in collection efficiency. And, the trends have been better than what was feared earlier.

Overall, large banks reported a collection efficiency of 95–97%. It has been around 90% for Mid-sized banks and Micro Finance Institutes. The slippages are likely to increase once the SC lifts the restrictions. But, the banks have made aggressive provisioning which will provide a cushion against any unforeseen events.

The bankers are still expected to continue making aggressive provisions in the third quarter as well.