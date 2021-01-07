Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 7, 2021

Telecom Subscriber base returns to near normal:

India's telecom subscriber base is recovering fast after a drop during the lockdown. As per the latest report from TRAI, the mobile subscriber base has risen to 115.2 crores at the end of October 2020.

India's mobile subscriber base had shrunk by around 2 crores between March '20 and June '20. The mobile subscribers base was 116 crore at the end of March 2020. It had dropped down to 114 crores since then.

The drop in pre-paid subscriptions was due to the lockdown migration from urban to rural areas. But with workers returning back, the subscriber base is picking up to the pre-covid levels.

It could be difficult for telecoms to continue making aggressive additions to the number of subscribers. The dual sim integration helped the companies to expand their subscriber base. Now, that tailwind has played out for the telecoms. Moreover, the tariff hikes are going to deter users and likely to lead to a fall in the subscriber count.