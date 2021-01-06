Maha govt clears approval for 50% cut on premiums levied on realty sector

ANAROCK CMD Anuj Puri said property prices in the financial capital were much higher than in other large Indian cities. “As per ANAROCK Research, the average property prices in Mumbai are a staggering Rs 17,845 per sq ft. In Bengaluru, it is just Rs 4,955 per sq ft, and in Pune it is approx. Rs 5,487 per sq ft. As a result, the largest potential homebuyer base in Mumbai cannot afford to buy homes here. While there are several factors responsible for Mumbai's sky-high housing prices, the hefty premiums that developers have to pay to the state government are definitely among the prime reasons. The government will also have to ensure that the resulting cost benefit is passed on to homebuyers. However, developers may not need much encouragement to do so, as they are themselves eager to increase sales via improved affordability,’’ he noted.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said the cabinet decision would help the supply side to stabilise and make development in the state more feasible. ‘’The move will help rationalise input costs for developers, as well as help supply momentum, thereby keeping price escalation in control whilst striving towards demand-supply equilibrium in the market,’’ he opined.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned whether the rebate in premiums would help lower home prices. BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said, “Finally, the ruling partners arrived at a consensus, after initial opposition by the Congress. The cut in premiums will adversely impact revenues of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. However, will the reduction in premiums lower home prices? We will continue to ask, for the common people.’’