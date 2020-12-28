Mumbai: In one of India’s costliest real estate deals, Daftary family buy two apartments in Carmichael Residences for whopping Rs 101 crore

Mumbai: The pandemic does not seem to have impacted Mumbai's super-rich; nor does it seem to be depressing the real estate prices, which seem to go through the roof if recent deals are anything to go by.

In fact, one of India’s costliest real estate deals has just been struck. The Daftary family, proprietors of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, one of the fastest-growing bio-pharmaceutical companies in India, have bought two apartments in the 22-storey luxury residential building, Carmichael Residences, on Altamount-Carmichael Road, for a whopping Rs.101 crore, sources in the real estate sector told the Free Press Journal.

The apartments, each measuring over 3,185 sq ft, are on the 20th floor of the building. The buyer paid Rs 1.62 lakh per sq ft for the swanky apartments, apart from stamp duty registration fees at two per cent. Along with the adjacent apartments, the owners will also get eight car parking slots in the building. The plush residential skyscraper is spread over a land parcel covering over half an acre.

The luxury residential building has been developed by RA Realty Ventures, set up by the Ashok Piramal Group's realty development arm, the Peninsula Land and Khemchand B Kothari Group.

Mumbai's billionaires, especially captains of industry, reside in areas like Carmichael Road, Altamount Road, Nepean Sea Road and Malabar Hill. Mostly they have been snapping bungalows in these areas.

This is the second such high value deal struck for sale of apartments in the luxury project in just five months this year. In July 2020, Anurag Jain MD of auto component maker Endurance Technologies, is reported to have purchased two apartments in the same property for Rs 100 crore.