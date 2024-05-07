From Royalty to Runways: 7 Indian Brands, Global Vibes

By: G R Mukesh | May 07, 2024
Louis Philippe: This premium menswear brand was founded in 1989 by the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, despite its name being inspired by the French King Louis Philippe.
Peter England: One of the largest menswear brands in India, founded in 1997 and is owned by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a division of the Aditya Birla Group.
Van Heusen: Another brand under the Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle division, Van Heusen markets men's clothing and accessories and has been an Indian brand since its inception
Allen Solly: This premier workwear and casual brand for men and women is also owned by the Aditya Birla Group, despite its British-sounding name.
Bata: This footwear company, known for its iconic Bata brand, was founded in 1894 in what is now the Czech Republic, but has been owned by an Indian family since 1972.
Monte Carlo: Despite its European-sounding name, this premium clothing brand for men, women and children is an Indian company founded in 1984.
HiDesign: This leather goods and accessories brand, known for its stylish handbags and wallets, was founded in India in 1978.
