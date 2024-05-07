Off-Road Thrill: Audi Launches Limited Edition eMTB

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 07, 2024
Audi launched a limited edition electric mountain bike aka eMTB, powered by Fantic, inspired by their Dakar-winning Audi RS Q e-tron.
Priced at $9795 (approximately Rs 8,17,835), it's costlier than many subcompact SUVs in India, like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon.
This follows Audi's previous ventures into e-mobility, including e-rickshaws.
Developed with Italian manufacturer Fantic, it boasts an aluminum frame and premium components.
With a 720-Wh battery and 250W motor, it offers a range of 20 to 150 km and four assistance modes up to 32 kmph.
Featuring a handlebar display, it shows speed, battery level, and assist mode.
The Audi eMTB will be available in the US market through 'Audi Genuine Accessories', making thrilling off-road adventures.
