Teji Mandi: Third-quarter marked with uneven recovery trends for retailers

FY21 has been a year of two contrasting halves. After hitting rock-bottom in the first half; the second half proved to be a race to attain normalcy. While some industry sectors are getting there faster, others are taking a long and painful route. This trend is particularly prevalent in the retail sector which has seen an uneven recovery among the various segments.

Despite the improvement post lockdown, the trend has been largely uneven. On the whole, the retail sector is expected to report a YoY decline in the Q3FY21.

Segment-wise, Jewellery, Grocery, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) are expected to have gained momentum in Q3. Titan in its Q3 business update has reported strong growth in its jewelry business. Helped by the wedding season and festival season, Titan has already posted 15% growth in Q3.