Slice Ropes-In Ex-Chief Risk Officer From Kotak Mahindra Bank

Officer Roped From Kotak Mahindra Bank To Slice |

Slice, the leading consumer payments and lending company in India, is pleased to announce that Arvind Kathpalia has joined the team as Chief Risk Advisor.

Kathpalia has over thirty years of experience in the financial services industry. He will use this experience to further the company's commitment to unmatched financial integrity and risk management as it continues to merge with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB).

Beyond traditional risk advisory, Kathpalia will assume a pivotal role in his new appointment. As Slice merges with NESFB, he will play a key role in strengthening and implementing Slice's internal underwriting tools and strong risk framework, which will improve the capabilities of the newly formed banking entity.

With a focus on sound governance procedures and an understanding of risk as a fundamental component of creating a modern bank, Kathpalia's leadership will be crucial to the smooth integration and long-term success of the combined company.

About Arvind Kathpalia

Kathpalia, an MBA graduate from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and a university rank holder in B.A. (Hons)-Economics from Delhi University, offers a special combination of academic brilliance and real-world experience to his advisory role at Slice.

At Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, where Kathpalia held the positions of President and Group Chief Risk Officer, he was instrumental in improving the bank's performance and establishing a strong risk management department.

He played a key role in creating the frameworks that the Kotak Group used to identify, evaluate, mitigate, and monitor a variety of risks, including credit, market, operational, and liquidity.

His extensive background includes leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays, where he developed his expertise in operations, technology, consumer banking, strategic planning, and finance. He is renowned for having helped financial institutions weather economic downturns and prepare for the future.

"It is quite inspiring to witness the dynamic transformation in India’s financial ecosystem, driven by innovative companies that are not merely altering but revolutionizing the landscape, said kathpalia

Kathpalia added, Slice is a quintessential example of such innovation, and I’m excited to join the team. I look forward to lending my expertise to further enhance the already robust risk management systems in place at the company.”





