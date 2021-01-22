Teji Mandi: Chinese market cools off, leads to mild correction in steel prices

Steel prices, along with the entire commodity pack, have seen a one-way rally through the last few months. The rates of hot-rolled-coil (HRC), at its peak, touched an all-time high of Rs 58,000 per tonne (ex-Mumbai). The prices were surging due to the constrained supply and pick-up in demand from construction, automotive and white goods sectors.

The domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices since then have gone through a mild correction due to the destocking from dealers in China and weakness in the secondary steel market. The prices have moderated to ~ Rs 57,083/t in the retail market in January.

The China factor:

A primary check suggests that prices at the producer level continue to remain strong. However, the Chinese traders are destocking at lower margins. The traders are trying to clear inventory before the Chinese New Year. China’s export prices have reduced by ~5% in January. Furthermore, severe cold is impacting the demand from the construction sector in China.

With price correction in China, domestic HRC prices are trading at a mild discount to exports-for the first time ever. This has put Indian manufacturers on a strong footing in the Far East and Western

world markets where prices have remained firm. Domestic steel players are also benefiting from thriving demand from the local market.