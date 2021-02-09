Teji Mandi: Will RBI's proposal to amend MFI regulations harmonize the industry?

What is the industry expecting?

The MFIs (Microfinance institutions) are expecting the RBI to do away with the dual regulatory system currently prevailing in the industry.

As per the present rule,

1) There is a borrowing cap for microfinance borrowers (Rs 1.25 lakh for rural and Rs 2.0 lakh for urban).

2) )Household indebtedness of borrowers is capped at Rs 1.25 lakh

3) Microfinance borrowers can not borrow from more than two NBFC-MFIs.

While these rules are applicable to MFIs, banks are currently out of its purview, giving them an undue advantage.