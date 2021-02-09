Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 9, 2021

Optimism around credit growth :

Latest bank lending survey of RBI sees the credit growth scenario constantly improving in the country. As per the latest report, RBI expects loan demand to improve across sectors. This trend is likely to continue till September 2021.

The survey pointed that higher optimism is reported in the manufacturing and personal loan sectors. The condition is improving as banks have eased their lending norms across the sectors.

This is a forward-looking survey that captures the sentiments of major banks. As per the survey, banks are witnessing a steady growth in credit demand currently. Based on that, we are expecting banks to report positive credit growth in the March quarter.