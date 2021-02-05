Teji Mandi: RBI monetary policy in perfect sync with Budget 2021

2. Retail participation in G-Sec market:

The RBI has granted direct access to retail investors in the G-Sec market. Retail investors will be allowed to open direct gilt accounts with the RBI.

They will soon be able to buy and sell government securities directly.

This move allows retail investors to directly invest in the safest fixed income instruments in the country as G-secs come with a sovereign guarantee.

Usually, the government securities market is dominated by institutional investors like mutual funds, banks, insurance companies. By allowing this access to retail investors, India has entered into a group of only a handful of countries that provides this facility.

This move will also expand the investor base and ease the government's fund raising program.

3. Restoring CRR:

The RBI has also decided to restore cash reserve ratio (CRR) of banks to previous levels. It will be done in two phases. In the first phase, the CRR will be raised to 3.5% from March 27 and subsequently to 4.0% from May 22.

The RBI had reduced the CRR requirement of all banks by 100 basis points to 3.0% of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) beginning March 28, 2020.

With RBI pushing CRR to pre-covid levels, the interest rates are likely to go up for borrowers. On the other hand, fixed deposit investors will also start getting higher interest on their deposits after earning abysmal returns last year.