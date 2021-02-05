RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%: Highlights of Guv Shaktikanta Das' Monetary Policy statement

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Guv Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. In his address, Das announced a slew of measures for the economy.
Let's take a closer look.
1. Repo-rate unchanged
RBI on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.
The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March 2020 to support growth.
2. RBI projects GDP growth rate of 10.5 pc for FY'22
In line with the Union Budget, the RBI projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning April 1, on the back of recovery in economic activities.
With regard to inflation, Das said vegetable prices are expected to remain soft in the near term as the central bank projected retail inflation rate to come down to 5.2 per cent in the current quarter and progressively decline to 4.3 per cent by the third quarter of the next fiscal.
He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.
3. RBI gives retail investors direct access to G-sec market
RBI) has decided to give retail investors direct access to the government securities market. According to Das, India will join a select group of countries offering such facility to investors.
The new arrangement, Retail Direct, will allow direct access to retail investors via the RBI.
This will allow such investors to open Gilt account with the apex bank.
4. RBI lowers inflation projection to 5.20% for Q4 FY21
The Reserve Bank has lowered the retail inflation projection for the current quarter of this fiscal at 5.2 per cent, saying it has returned within the "tolerance band".
On the economy, the central bank said it is only going to look upwards from here.
In its last monetary policy review of this fiscal, the RBI has decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent with accommodative stance to ensure that inflation remains within the target, Das said.
Das also said the retail inflation has "returned within the tolerance band" of 4 per cent.