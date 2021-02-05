RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%: Highlights of Guv Shaktikanta Das' Monetary Policy statement

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Guv Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. In his address, Das announced a slew of measures for the economy.

Let's take a closer look.

1. Repo-rate unchanged

RBI on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March 2020 to support growth.