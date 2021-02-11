Teji Mandi: Overall trends of real estate sector improve as recovery sustains in December

Real estate industry ended the year 2020 on a high as the pace of recovery sustained in December. The month saw the highest-ever demand in over a decade. It was led by decadal-low interest rates and attractive festive schemes offered by developers. The industry reported a demand growing 54% YoY. Maharashtra continues to gain from the stamp duty cut as MMR (up 120% YoY) and Pune (up 75% YoY) sees the maximum traction during the month.

Despite the impressive ending of the year, overall sales declined during the year. Sales fell by 18% YoY in CY20. MMR again emerged as the least impacted market with a fall of -2% compared to a year ago. It was followed by Pune and Hyderabad. These markets registered degrowth of -15% to -16% respectively. NCR fared worst with sales down 37% YoY in CY20.