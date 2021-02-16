Teji Mandi: Blue economy - Favorable policy measures offer long term growth prospects

According to the world bank, Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth. It involves improving the livelihoods while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

It covers a wide range of interlinked established and emerging sectors like fisheries, material goods (hydrocarbons, minerals, and sand and gravel), services (shipping, ports, shipbuilding, tourism), and renewable energy (wind, wave, tidal, thermal and biomass).

Importance for India :

The Indian Ocean Region is abundant with resources. It is particularly rich in areas of fisheries, aquaculture, ocean energy, sea-bed mining, and minerals. It provides tremendous economic opportunities to develop marine tourism and shipping activities. Among these, fisheries and minerals activities are growing fast.

It is necessary for India to tap the enormous potential of the ocean-based Blue Economy. As per a Niti Aayog report, it has acted as a catalyst for the development of the number of industries, both on land and at sea. And, it can serve as a growth catalyst in realizing the vision to become a $10 trillion economy by 2032.