Bournvita's claims questioned by scientist after Cadbury silences influencer

Bournvita has been a staple on kitchen shelves in Indian households with children, and is largely marketed as a health drink that makes milk taste better. Recently the mix made by chocolate giant Cadbury forced an influencer to take down an Instagram reel, pointing out its high sugar content, by slapping him with a lawsuit.

Now a scientist and liver specialist known through his Twitter handle The Liver Doc, has called Bournvita's bluff.

Demands scientific studies

The doctor questioned Cadbury's claim of using science as a basis for their product, which it made to dismiss the allegations made by Instagrammer Revant Himatsingka.

In his Twitter thread, Dr Abby Philips mentioned that since Cadbury uses science, there must be published studies to validate their claims.

Instagram influencer, The FoodPharmer deleted his video, calling out the misleading information on Cadbury's Bounrvita product. Essentially, the product claimed improved brain activity, improved muscles, improved immune system and improved bone health.



All of these require… pic.twitter.com/PkyDRxLlg4 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) April 17, 2023

But after looking for research, Philips only found one study which backed Himantsingka's claim instead of Bourvita's.

The hepatologist and clinician-scientist from Kerala called Bournvita's promises of improving bone and muscle health, brain development and immunity misleading.

What did he come across?

He found three studies, with one flagging high caffeine content in Bournvita and another showing how it changes colour due to sugar content.

As the government is planning to demand qualifications from health and wellness influencers, the assertion by a practitioner with years of experience only adds to Bournvita's woes.

Technicalities vs the realistic picture

Philips also went on to punch holes in Cabury's claims that using the product as advised is safe.

He showed how 71 per cent of sugar in a serving of Bournvita is 57 per cent of the recommended upper limit for a day.

But he mentioned that this doesn't take into account the addition of more milk and the use of sugar in other day-to-day consumption.

The doctor has come forward on Twitter after the influencer Himatsingka deleted his video since he didn't have the means to fight a legal battle against a leading law firm employed by Cadbury.