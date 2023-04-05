Mumbai's travel company sets example with influencers, sends them to Umrah for a spiritual connect | Instagram

While the world is fast moving forward with technology, how could search for spiritual journey lag behind. Sometimes you don’t aim to offer your services just to increase your clientele or followers, it’s just a way to open the door to a spiritual journey, especially when you are young.

Mumbai’s Cosmic Tours and a few social media influencers joined hands for this very reason. While Cosmic provided their expertise, the social media influencers dished out their platforms as they embarked upon the journey to the Holy cities of Makkah & Madina.

“It was an attempt to help people connect with their spiritual side,” Baba Ebrahim of Cosmic Tours made their intentions clear.

Based out of Pydhonie, Cosmic has been operating Hajj, Umrah excursions since 1990.

The operator claims they have spread their wings not only in India, but even abroad with just word of mouth publicity.

“Besides India, pilgrims join us from America, UK, New Zealand, Barbados. Currently we have a couple pilgrims from Japan. We are slowly working on that region as well,” the operator said.

Cosmic Tours, however, is aiming to move with time. They feel social media influencers and actors are now paying attention to their spiritual side as well. “Even Shah Rukh Khan went for Umrah recently,” he said.

“They want to connect with the fans who seek spiritual motivation. They not only on Instagram, but are on YouTube as well. They are, in fact, on all over social media channels. They are present in the Metaverse. They are everywhere now, on TV soaps, dance shows and reality shows.”

Recently, Cosmic Tours had Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu (29.4 million Instagram followers), Faiz Baloch (9.6 million Instagram followers) and Shayan Siddiqui (7,80,000 Instagram followers) for Umrah.

If Cosmic Tours is to be believed, there is no particular age group that goes for Umrah. Today, even children go for Umrah. “Earlier, only old people would go for Umrah, but now everyone goes,” he said.

According to them, their only motive in taking social media influencers was not only to target youngsters for Hajj and Umrah, but every individual who is active on social media.

“We are not chasing results. We have already achieved the result. Those who have joined us bear testimony to our services. Apart from our achievements and awards received in this field, it is just that people are acknowledging our effort and services,” he said.

Most pilgrims for Cosmic are repeaters. “We wanted to target their followers, especially the young lot. We want to reach out to people in each and every corner of the world. And that is possible through this move and their own presence on social media,” he said.