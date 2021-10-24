Watch: Cadbury's new ad makes SRK the brand ambassador of all local businesses; netizens call it 'heartwarming'

Ahead of Diwali, every brand comes up with creative advertisements. However, this year, one brand's advertisement has become the talk of the town; the brand is Cadbury.

This Diwali, in a beautiful and creative gesture, the British multinational confectionery brand has made Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses across India that have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Big businesses and brands that suffered during the pandemic found their way back but the smaller stores still suffer,” begins the advertisement. It features numeroud shopkeepers and small business owners.

Titled “Not Just A Cadbury Ad”, the ad gives the method and power to recreate the actor’s face and voice to promote local stores.

“It is impossible to cover all the stores, so we gave people the power to create their own version of not just a Cadbury ad,” the video continues.

Watch the advertisement here:

The video has gone viral earning more than 1,21,000 views within 2 days of posting. The advertisement is receiving all the love on social media as fans are calling it a generous act.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:10 PM IST