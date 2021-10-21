'Let him meet his kid peacefully': Netizens condemn media for mobbing SRK at Arthur Road Jail

Social media was flooded with reactions from fans and celebrities slamming paparazzi for mobbing Shah Rukh Khan as he arrived to meet son Aryan at the Arthur Road jail Thursday morning.

SRK today paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to jail authorities, the actor left after a brief meeting with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Khan met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

The 'insensitive' reporting by the media during the superstar's visit angered fans and the film and TV fraternity. Many people slammed the paparazzi on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the case. Aryan Khan will remain lodged in Arthur road jail.

Following this, Aryan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:51 PM IST