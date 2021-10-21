e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

Watch: SRK meets Aryan in Arthur Road Jail; visuals leave fans broken-hearted

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) leaves Arthur road jail in Mumbai on October 21, 2021 after visiting his son Aryan Khan, who was was arrested earlier this month in relation to a drug case. | AFP

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) leaves Arthur road jail in Mumbai on October 21, 2021 after visiting his son Aryan Khan, who was was arrested earlier this month in relation to a drug case. | AFP

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning went to meet his son Aryan, currently lodged in a barrack with other criminals at the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) , after his detention and arrest by the NCB in a drugs case.

The senior Khan was virtually mobbed by the paparazzi and the hordes of policemen as he entered the menacing barred gates of the ARCJ in the congested south Mumbai.

Accompanied by a couple of their lawyers, the father-son duo met ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea, which is likely to come up before the Bombay High Court later in the day.

However, despite a volley of media queries, Khan moved around with folded hands but without response, as he emerged after a 10-minute tete-a-tete with Aryan.

As SRK met his son, video of the actor reaching ARCJ went viral.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral breaking hearts of SRK fans who are sending love and courage virtually to the superstar.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

This is the second meeting between the King Khan and his son, who has spent 20 nights in jail after he was detained by NCB on October 2, arrested on October 3, and has remained in continuous custody till date, shocking Bollywood circles and their fans.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:48 AM IST
