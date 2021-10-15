'Dumbest take ever': Digital Marketer trolled for calling cruise drug bust case SRK's 'marketing strategy' to launch Aryan Khan

Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

While this case continues to attract nationwide attention, there is one theory about this scenario that is finding unfavourable reactions to it.

Raj Padhiyar, the founder of Digital Gurukul alleged on Twitter that this entire case is a ploy by Shah Rukh Khan to launch his son. However, many are ridiculing by saying that no father would his son into the face of such hardship simply to launch his career.

Here's the theory:

On Friday, Aryan Khan spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.

According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call.

"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:28 PM IST