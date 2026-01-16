 MP News: Video Showing 'Police Dial 100 Vehicles' On Sale In Jabalpur Surfaces On Internet; Police Launches Probe -- VIDEO
MP News: Video Showing 'Police Dial 100 Vehicles' On Sale In Jabalpur Surfaces On Internet; Police Launches Probe -- VIDEO

A video claiming to sell Dial 100 police vehicles surfaced on social media in Jabalpur, causing confusion. Posted on an Instagram account, the clip showed police vans and invited buyers to contact a number. Police clarified that government vehicles can only be sold through auctions and said no auction was held. An investigation has been launched to trace those behind the video.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Video Selling Police Dial 100 Vehicles Surface On Internet In Jabalpur; Police Launches Probe -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre video, apparently showing second hand police vehicles - Dial 100 vehicles on sale - surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday, creating confusion and concern.

The videos were posted on an Instagram account named “Gangster Cell One” and include a mobile number, claiming that Dial 100 vehicles are available for sale.

The videos show details of the vehicles and invite people to contact the given number to buy them. 

However, the actual source of the video and intention behind uploading it is yet to be discovered.

Watch the video here:

The video shows a fleet-- featuring Dial 100 police vans, parked in a courtyard, while a few men are also seen in the video who seem to be inspecting the vehicles.

In the video, a male voice can be heard saying, “Abhi ye guys ye gaadiyan sell out bhi ho rahi hai…jisko-jisko lage aap…mai contact number aapko daal dunga, to usme jo hai aap call karke baat kar lena. Inhe bechna bhi hai theek hai…ab ye aisi hai inki condition…bohot sari hai, ek to nahi hai….(Right now, these vehicles are also being sold. Anyone who is interested can contact us. I will share the contact number, and you can call and talk directly. These vehicles are for sale. Their condition is like this, and there are many vehicles available, not just one).”

Government vehicles are sold through auctions ‘only’

Regarding the video, the police officials clarified that government vehicles cannot be sold without following a proper auction process, and no such auction has taken place.

After the videos went viral, the police swung into action and started an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the person who recorded and uploaded the videos.

The police are also examining the social media account and have warned people not to fall for such misleading posts.

