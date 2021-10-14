WhatsApp conversations of today's generation can be misunderstood, they do not use 'Queen's English': Aryan Khan's lawyer tells court

WhatsApp chats of young people can be often misunderstood because of the language they use, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai told the court on Thursday during a hearing of the accused's plea in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Please bear in mind one other reality. Today's generation have a means of communication, which is English... not the Queen's English.. it's sometimes what the older generation will call a torture. The way they communicate is very different," Desai told the court, according to an NDTV report.



Aryan Khan’s lawyer further said that conversations on chats can be misunderstood, "WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party".

"There is always a possibility that casual conversations between friends on WhatsApp may appear suspicious," he added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau alleges that Aryan Khan indulged in “illicit drug trafficking” and was in touch with “some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network” to procure “a bulk quantity of hard drugs”.



Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, could not get bail on Thursday as the special court in Mumbai hearing the 23-year-old’s bail plea posted the next hearing for Thursday. During the hearings, which went on for two days, Aryan Khan’s lawyers pleaded for his bail while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) maintained that holding Khan in prison is critical because of his influence.



The NCB on Thursday told the court that "evidence showed" Aryan Khan frequently took banned substances; Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the central agency told the court.

