e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

18,987 fresh Covid cases in India in 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

ANI
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan | PTI

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan | PTI

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said on Thursday.

They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

However, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Court adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

The agency further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2

ALSO READ

Cruise ship raid case: Mumbai Court to continue hearing bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal