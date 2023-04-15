 Cadbury forces influencer to pull down video on Bournvita's sugar content, sends legal notice
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Bournvita, Complan, Horlicks and Boost among others are household names, advertised for decades as a way to make milk taste better while preserving nutrition. But as Indians prioritise the health of their children and immunity after the pandemic, the consumption of sugar described as a silent killer remains high.

An Instagrammer has been forced to take down a video where he pointed out high sugar content in Bournvita, and questioned the claims of it being a health drink.

Bitter truth about sugar content?

  • The influencer named Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer on Instagram, pointed out sugar content at 71 gram per 100 gram in Bournvita's nutritional values.

  • He also took a jibe that instead of claiming to prepare people for victory in its tagline 'tayyari jeet ki', Bournvita should change it to 'tayyari diabetes ki'.

Hit by massive lawsuit

  • But weeks later, he posted a statement about taking down the reel after being slapped by a legal notice from Cadbury through a major law firm.

  • He also apologised to the firm as he didn't have the interest or means to fight a legal battle against the FMCG giant.

  • Cadbury's clarification on matter is that each serving of the drink according to it, has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is lower than the daily recommendation for children.

  • It also mentioned that the firm has always added that Bournvita helps with working of the immune system, even before the pandemic as claimed by Food Pharmer.

