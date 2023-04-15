Cadbury forces influencer to pull down video on Bournvita's sugar content, sends legal notice

Bournvita, Complan, Horlicks and Boost among others are household names, advertised for decades as a way to make milk taste better while preserving nutrition. But as Indians prioritise the health of their children and immunity after the pandemic, the consumption of sugar described as a silent killer remains high.

An Instagrammer has been forced to take down a video where he pointed out high sugar content in Bournvita, and questioned the claims of it being a health drink.

Bitter truth about sugar content?

The influencer named Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer on Instagram, pointed out sugar content at 71 gram per 100 gram in Bournvita's nutritional values.

He also took a jibe that instead of claiming to prepare people for victory in its tagline 'tayyari jeet ki', Bournvita should change it to 'tayyari diabetes ki'.

Hit by massive lawsuit

But weeks later, he posted a statement about taking down the reel after being slapped by a legal notice from Cadbury through a major law firm.

He also apologised to the firm as he didn't have the interest or means to fight a legal battle against the FMCG giant.

Cadbury's clarification on matter is that each serving of the drink according to it, has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is lower than the daily recommendation for children.

It also mentioned that the firm has always added that Bournvita helps with working of the immune system, even before the pandemic as claimed by Food Pharmer.