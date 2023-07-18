 WATCH: High Voltage Drama In MP As Married Woman Climbs Tower, Calls For Her Lover
After about 3 and a half hours of effort and persuasion, the woman agreed to get down from the tower.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded at Shivpuri's Panghata village, where a married woman climbed an electricity tower and repeatedly called for her lover. SDRF team and police rushed to the spot for her safe rescue. The drama continued for over 3 hours at Margomi Chowki in Panghata village on Tuesday.

According to information, the woman hails from Panghata village, who had climbed the powe house tower near Panghata village at 7:00 am on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered under the tower.

On the other hand, Magrauni outpost in-charge Deepak Sharma along with Naib Tehsildar reached the spot after receiving the information.

Allegedly, the woman was continuously demanding to call a person named Jitendra from the tower. Even after police insisted to the woman to get down, the woman did not listen and continued to stand firm on her demand. 

Seeing the woman's stubbornness, police called the SDRF team as a precautionary measure, which later made arrangements for security under the tower, such as nets etc. At around 10:30, the woman agreed to come down.

Woman Had A Fight with Her Lover

The reason behind all this drama was said to be a fight between the woman and her lover Jitendra, which happened last night. Also, the woman allegedly is a mother of two who was married to a man in Khaniyadhana area.

She left his husband after a quarrel with him and was living with her parents in Panghata for several months.

