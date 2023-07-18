Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Chandan Nagar police on Monday arrested a man from Gujarat who had played a major role in a theft that occurred on July 13 in Chandan Nagar area.

Police scanned CCTV footage of all the toll points on Dhar Road from Indore to Gujarat. Analyzing all the CCTV footage, an SUV was found to be suspicious. Four teams were formed to nab the accused

Based on the said footage and information gathered by the team the team raided a place in Gujarat and arrested one of the accused Pania Bhai alias Panesh Singh Bhuria (30) of Dahod, Gujarat

The accused is a member of a Gujarat-based inter-state gang. The gang commits theft and then escapes using a vehicle. The gang has committed thefts in various states and Pania is being questioned.

