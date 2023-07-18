 Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat

Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat

Police scanned CCTV footage of all the toll points on Dhar Road from Indore to Gujarat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Chandan Nagar police on Monday arrested a man from Gujarat who had played a major role in a theft that occurred on July 13 in Chandan Nagar area.

Police scanned CCTV footage of all the toll points on Dhar Road from Indore to Gujarat. Analyzing all the CCTV footage, an SUV was found to be suspicious. Four teams were formed to nab the accused

Based on the said footage and information gathered by the team the team raided a place in Gujarat and arrested one of the accused Pania Bhai alias Panesh Singh Bhuria (30) of Dahod, Gujarat

The accused is a member of a Gujarat-based inter-state gang. The gang commits theft and then escapes using a vehicle. The gang has committed thefts in various states and Pania is being questioned.

Read Also
Indore: SOTTO Asks All Medical Colleges And Associated Hospitals In State To Organise Awareness...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Fix Power Failures During Rains At The Earliest, Says Tomar

Indore: Fix Power Failures During Rains At The Earliest, Says Tomar

Indore: Record 1.19L Saplings Planted In A single Day On Hariyali Amavasya

Indore: Record 1.19L Saplings Planted In A single Day On Hariyali Amavasya

Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

Indore: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Argument Over Money

Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat

Indore Police Arrests Member Of Inter-State Gang From Gujarat