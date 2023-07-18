Indore: SOTTO Asks All Medical Colleges And Associated Hospitals In State To Organise Awareness Events

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) has dashed off a letter to the deans of all medical colleges of the state to ensure observing July as the organ donation month and also to perform awareness activities for commemorating Indian Organ Donation Day on August 3.

The ministry of health and family welfare has announced that July will be observed as organ donation month and has directed all state health departments to run an awareness campaign titled 'Angdaan Mahotsav' — on the lines of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th year of independence — will be carried out through the year.

The ministry has decided to celebrate Indian Organ Donation Day on August 3 to commemorate the first deceased donor organ transplant carried out after the promulgation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act in July 1994.

“We are preparing to celebrate the Indian Organ Donation Day on August 3 and started organizing events to celebrate the organ donation month. Various awareness programmes are being run and we have asked all the medical colleges and the associated hospitals to follow the same,” Dean of MGM Medical College and Ex-Officio SOTTO Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The SOTTO has also mapped 10 big hospitals of the city with 50 small hospitals and directed them to organize awareness activities to boost organ donation and to motivate people for the same.

Meanwhile, the officials of SOTTO are also planning to organize the events on August 3 including the felicitation of families for cadaveric donation and also a meet of donors’ family with the recipients and their family.

Green Corridors prepared for 58 times in state

As per the SOTTO’s record, the total of 1463 organ donation and transplantation have taken place in the state in last six years.

As per the SOTTO’s record, as many as 1253 live kidney donation while 103 cadaveric kidney donations have taken place, Similarly 32 live liver donations and 54 cadaveric liver donations have taken place.

The number of heart donation is as high as 18 while lungs were donated twice in the state. Major organ donation and transplants took place in Indore followed by Bhopal and Jabalpur.