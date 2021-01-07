MP Shankar Lalwani's SOTTO ‘voce’ keeps Centre in city





Indore: The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), which was supposed to be shifted to Bhopal from here will now stay put in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured MP Shankar Lalwani

during his day-long visit of the city on Wednesday. MP Lalwani and

former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and several NGOs and

intellectuals of the city raised the issue before Chief Minister and

the State government. They all demanded that SOTTO must remain in the city.

MP Lalwani informed here on Thursday that 'We had mentioned to the

Chief Minister the remarkable work done in the field of organ donation

in the city and requested to maintain the SOTTO Center in the city

only, which was to be shifted to Bhopal. He said that CM Chouhan has

accepted the demand.

As many as 39 green corridors have been formed in the city since 2015

to transport vital organs within the city and to other states to save

lives of people.