MP Shankar Lalwani's SOTTO ‘voce’ keeps Centre in city

Indore: The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), which was supposed to be shifted to Bhopal from here will now stay put in Indore.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured MP Shankar Lalwani
during his day-long visit of the city on Wednesday. MP Lalwani and
former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and several NGOs and
intellectuals of the city raised the issue before Chief Minister and
the State government. They all demanded that SOTTO must remain in the city.
MP Lalwani informed here on Thursday that 'We had mentioned to the
Chief Minister the remarkable work done in the field of organ donation
in the city and requested to maintain the SOTTO Center in the city
only, which was to be shifted to Bhopal. He said that CM Chouhan has
accepted the demand.
As many as 39 green corridors have been formed in the city since 2015
to transport vital organs within the city and to other states to save
lives of people.
