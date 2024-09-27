WATCH: 'Disappointed' MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Cleans Dirty Floor Of Shivpuri District Hospital; Reprimands Cleaning Agency, Staff

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar made headlines again after his visit to the Shivpuri District Hospital on Thursday. Disappointed over the poor sanitary condition, he picked up the wiper and disinfectant and started cleaning the floor.

The minister also lodged a complaint against the cleaning agency.

The video for the same has also surfaced on social media. In the video, Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was seen cleaning the premises of the District Hospital at Shivpuri with the help of a wiper. He was accompanied by the guard of the hospital, who was pouring disinfectant on the floor while Tomar was cleaning.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon BL Yadav, SDM Umesh Kaurav, Additional SP Sanjeev Mule, and Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary reached the hospital after they were informed about the minister's surprise visit.

WATCH | MP's Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar cleans the filth himself at Shivpuri district hospital.#Shivpuri #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/nfF7a9uOz8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 27, 2024

According to information, State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar made a surprise visit to the Shivpuri District Hospital. He checked the wards and the corridors. He first inspected the medical ward, where he found filth, and even the toilet of the ward was found jammed. Similarly, the surgical ward and the ICU ward were too stinking and covered with filth.

The minister got upset after seeing the filth; he cleaned the hospital premises with a wiper himself. Then, he lodged an FIR in Kotwali police station against the cleaning agency, Sigma Infotech, in the night itself. He also took the copy of the FIR with him.

Minister raises concern on poor water facility, absence of ambulance

It was reported that he stayed in the district hospital for about 2 hours. He also expressed his displeasure over the absence of a driver of an ambulance parked on the premises.

While inspecting, the minister stood near a water cooler and asked, "Yahan se pani kon pi skta hai?" (Who can drink water from here?) He also asked the hospital authorities to deploy one policeman in the hospital premises all the time, and guards should be in the uniform; otherwise, no one would recognise them.

The state energy minister, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, asked Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary to improve the functioning of the district hospital.