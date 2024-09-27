Shocker! Class 8 Student Brutally Beaten By Hostel Warden Of DPS Jabalpur; Accused Arrested After Dad's Complaint (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from renowned Delhi Public School in Jabalpur, where a class 8 student was brutally beaten by the hostel warden. The accused has been arrested following the complaint by the victim's father.

Police have booked the accused under sections 115, 296, and 351 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter came to light when the student informed his parents about his ordeal, who then filed a complaint with police on Friday.

The boy said that the hostel warden threatened him of lodging a false case against him. "When the other students tried to save me, the warden threatened them as well, saying Main maar raha hu, main dekh lunga, warna tum sab par ragging ka case lagwa kar 7 saal k liye jail bhej dunga." (Do not interfere or else I will sent you all to jail for ragging).

#WATCH | Class 8 Student Of DPS Jabalpur Alleges He Was Beaten By Hostel Warden

School management did not allow dad to meet son



According to information, the victim, (14) hails from Rewa district and studies in Delhi Public School, Jabalpur. He was lodged in the school’s hostel, where the accused warden, Mukesh Sharma, hit him so hard on his back and face that it left deep marks.

Later, he informed his father, Sharad Kumar Sahu, about the incident over a phone call. When his father reached the school, the management initially prevented him from seeing his son. However, after he informed the police, the police intervened and brought the child out of the hostel.

When the victim narrated his ordeal to the police, he broke down in tears and hugged the investigating officer. He revealed that the beating had left him both physically and emotionally broken.

Dad accuses administration of giving double dose of antibiotics

Speaking to the media, his father Sharad Kumar Sahu accused the hostel administration of giving him double doses of antibiotics without proper medical care, which worsened his health. He claimed that the school failed to provide timely medical assistance despite his worsening condition.

According to Jabalpur Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, police have arrested the warden Mukesh Sharma and charged him under Sections relevant section of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The accused has been sent to Jabalpur Central Jail under judicial custody. This incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and well-being of students in hostels, particularly regarding their mental and physical health care.

NOTE: Reporters tried to contact the management of DPS, Jabalpur, however they weren't attended.