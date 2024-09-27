Bhopal Horror: ‘Missing’ 5-Year-Old Girl Was Raped, Strangled To Death & Dumped In Water Tank At Neighbour’s Flat; SIT Constituted

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 5-year-old girl who had gone missing from Vajpayee Nagar multistoried building in Shahjahanabad area of the city, was found inside a water tank placed inside the house of her neighbour on Thursday morning, the police said, adding that the girl was raped by her neighbour, named Atul.

The senior police officials said that Atul as well as his mother and sister have been arrested for trying to destroy evidence. The kin of the girl, as well as residents of the multi where she used to reside, staged sit-in near the multi, as well as outside the Shahjahanabad police station on Thursday morning, after the girl was found dead. They were also joined by the Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqeel. MLA Masood has warned the BJP of laying siege outside the CM house soon, if the girl isn’t served justice

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that the incident took place on Tuesday. He added that the neighbour of the girl, named Atul, was trying to escape to Itarsi along with his mother and sister. The trio was detained by the police and questioned on Thursday. After hours of questioning, Atul revealed that on Tuesday noon, at around 12 pm, when the BMC teams were carrying out fogging and fumigation drives in the area, his room’s door was open, and he was alone inside the room.

The girl, unable to see anything clearly amid the fogging drive, eventually landed inside the room. Finding her alone, Atul raped her, and then strangled her to death. Thereafter, he placed the girl’s body inside a sack, and shoved it in a tank filled with water inside his room.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Locals Stage Protest After Body Of

5-Year-Old ‘Missing’ Girl Recovered From Her Colony Vajpayee Nagar Multi#MPNews #BhopalNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tkWlaVTgol — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 26, 2024

CP Mishra said that during the interrogation, Atul revealed that when his mother and sister returned home from work, he admitted to have committed the incident, following which the trio tried to destroy evidence for two days. As per CP Mishra, Atul had tried to dispose the girl’s body at a public place, but was unable to do so as the cops were combing the entire area. CP Mishra said police will ensure that the accused get maximum punishment

Six-membered SIT constituted

A six-member SIT has been formed to probe the case. The team is headed by the additional DCP (Zone-3) Shalini Dixit. Shahjahanabad ACP Nihit Upadhyay and Shahjahanabad police station TI UPS Chouhan are also a part of the SIT.

भोपाल के शाहजहांनाबाद क्षेत्र में एक पांच वर्षीय बालिका के साथ घटित संवेदनशील घटना में शामिल तीनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। ऐसी दूषित मानसिकता वाले लोगों का समाज में कोई स्थान नहीं हो सकता। इस प्रकरण में लगभग 200 पुलिस अधिकारी/कर्मचारी पिछले 48 घंटों से लगातार… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 26, 2024

Foul smell

A resident of the multi, Prerna Yadav told Free Press that since Thursday early morning, foul smell had been emanating from the room from where the girl's body had been found. She added Atul, Basanti and Chanchal had occupied the flat on rent a few months ago. The investigating police officials at the Shahjahanabad police station told Free Press that efforts are being made to trace the owners of the flat.

CM REACTS

People with such a corrupt mindset cannot have any place in society. There is a provision of death penalty for such heinous crimes and our government will try to ensure that such criminals get the harshest punishment like death penalty. Along with this, the government is committed to provide speedy justice in all such cases in the state through fast track courts. I have deep condolences with the family of the innocent child. The whole of Madhya Pradesh is with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.