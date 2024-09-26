 Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar Multi; Angry Locals Stage Protest (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar Multi; Angry Locals Stage Protest (WATCH)

Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar Multi; Angry Locals Stage Protest (WATCH)

Drones, a dog squad, and a special team were deployed in the search.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl who went missing since last two days was found dead at a neighbour's locked residence in the slum area of Vajpayee Nagar Multi in Bhopal on Thursday.

The girl had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Shahjahanabad Police had registered a case of kidnapping and started the search. Drones, a dog squad, and a special team were deployed, only to recover her body.

Angry, the locals staged protests and raised slogans against the police.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomises Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam...
article-image

According to information, the incident happened in the slum area of Vajpayee Nagar Multi, which houses labourers, housemaids, and autorickshaw drivers. 5-year-old girl Shrishti lived with her parents at the top floor—A1/F7 here. She told her parents that she was going down to her grandparents' flat on the second floor of the same building to collect a book. When the girl did not return home till late, her mother asked the grandma, who revealed Shrishti did not come to her.

FPJ Shorts
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar Sworn In As The Chief Justice Of Kerala High Court
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar Sworn In As The Chief Justice Of Kerala High Court
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally
Gujarat: 5-Month-Old Baby Attacked By Leopard In Jamnagar; Infant In Stable Condition After Emergency Care
Gujarat: 5-Month-Old Baby Attacked By Leopard In Jamnagar; Infant In Stable Condition After Emergency Care
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland For 6 More Months
Ministry Of Home Affairs Extends AFSPA In Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland For 6 More Months

Worried, they started searching for her. As time passed, the concern turned into panic. More people from the society were informed, and they all started the search at the campus, however in vain.

The locked residence from where Shrishti's body was recovered.

The locked residence from where Shrishti's body was recovered. |

Read Also
Hang Rapists Of Toddlers In Public Places & Leave Dogs On Their Dead Bodies: BJP's Usha Thakur After...
article-image

Shahjahanabad Police was informed, and a case of abduction was registered. Dog squads and drones were used to trace the girl. Police searched nearly 1000 flats at the campus.

When the girl could not be located till Wednesday afternoon, divers were called in to search the girl in drains, water tanks, and other water sources near the multi. It was Thursday noon when the police broke open a neighbour's locked door and retrieved her body.

Furious over the incident, the locals staged protests, demanding strict action against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...

Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...

Tragic! MP Govt Employee & Family Found Dead At Residence; Suicide Note On Wife’s Palm Blames Her...

Tragic! MP Govt Employee & Family Found Dead At Residence; Suicide Note On Wife’s Palm Blames Her...

MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of...

MP 26 September Weather Updates: Expect Heavy Rain In Jabalpur, Sagar & Chhindwara; Sluice Gates Of...

EOW Registers Case Against Housing Finance Officials & Builder For Alleged ₹4.1 Crore Land Fraud...

EOW Registers Case Against Housing Finance Officials & Builder For Alleged ₹4.1 Crore Land Fraud...

State Government To Build Model Night Shelter Homes For Labourers In 16 Cities, Allocates ₹100...

State Government To Build Model Night Shelter Homes For Labourers In 16 Cities, Allocates ₹100...