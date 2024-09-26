Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar Multi; Angry Locals Stage Protest (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl who went missing since last two days was found dead at a neighbour's locked residence in the slum area of Vajpayee Nagar Multi in Bhopal on Thursday.

The girl had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Shahjahanabad Police had registered a case of kidnapping and started the search. Drones, a dog squad, and a special team were deployed, only to recover her body.

Angry, the locals staged protests and raised slogans against the police.

According to information, the incident happened in the slum area of Vajpayee Nagar Multi, which houses labourers, housemaids, and autorickshaw drivers. 5-year-old girl Shrishti lived with her parents at the top floor—A1/F7 here. She told her parents that she was going down to her grandparents' flat on the second floor of the same building to collect a book. When the girl did not return home till late, her mother asked the grandma, who revealed Shrishti did not come to her.

Worried, they started searching for her. As time passed, the concern turned into panic. More people from the society were informed, and they all started the search at the campus, however in vain.

Shahjahanabad Police was informed, and a case of abduction was registered. Dog squads and drones were used to trace the girl. Police searched nearly 1000 flats at the campus.

When the girl could not be located till Wednesday afternoon, divers were called in to search the girl in drains, water tanks, and other water sources near the multi. It was Thursday noon when the police broke open a neighbour's locked door and retrieved her body.

Furious over the incident, the locals staged protests, demanding strict action against the accused.