 Hang Rapists Of Toddlers In Public Places & Leave Dogs On Their Dead Bodies: BJP's Usha Thakur After KG Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal
Hang Rapists Of Toddlers In Public Places & Leave Dogs On Their Dead Bodies: BJP's Usha Thakur After KG Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal

Usha Thakur added that the last rites of those accused of raping minor girls should not be performed, instead their bodies should be left in the open for the dogs.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Senior BJP leader and former minister Usha Thakur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former minister Usha Thakur said on Tuesday that those accused of raping toddlers should be hanged in public places.

Usha Thakur added that the last rites of those accused of raping minor girls should not be performed, instead their bodies should be left in the open for the dogs. The former minister made this statement while expressing her anger over a three-year-old girl's alleged rape by her teacher in a private school in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal last week.

Thakur, who headed the culture and tourism departments in the last tenure of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP, said, "I feel pain when such incidents come to my knowledge. Those raping innocent toddlers, who don't even know what is happening to them, deserve no leniency, they should be hanged in public places."

The accused teacher Kasim Rehman, who has been arrested for the alleged rape of the toddler was an IT teacher in the private school located under Kamla Nagar Police Station. The administrative committee led by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) formed to conduct a parallel investigation in the case, submitted its report to the Bhopal District Collector on Sunday.

The Committee visited the school multiple times and recorded statements of the staff, including the school principal, official sources told IANS. The SIT of Madhya Pradesh Police investigating the case has also completed its probe and is supposed to file the charge sheet in a couple of days, a police officer posted in Kamla Nagar Police Station said.

On Saturday, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the school and held an inspection. It highlighted laxity in the safety of children and sought a report from the school management.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already urged Madhya Pradesh High Court to conduct the hearing on this case in a fast-track court and give exemplary punishment to the accused teacher.

