 Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

In initial phase, 102 flats will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a total cost of ₹159.13 crores.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
e Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the soybean procurement policy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the soybean procurement policy on Tuesday. The state will establish 1400 procurement centres to buy soybeans at a support price of ₹4,892 per quintal.

The procurement will be facilitated through MP State Coperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed). The centre has given permission to procure 13.68 lakh MT soybean. However, the open market price of soybeans is ₹4200.

Read Also
Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...
article-image

In addition to the soybean policy, the cabinet decided to construct new flats for MLAs since the existing MLA Rest House was constructed long ago and rooms in the MLA family block are not spacious enough. The new flats will be more spacious and have 3-bedroom and a hall. These flats will be constructed by razing two family blocks of MLA Rest House.

In the initial phase, 102 flats will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a total cost of ₹159.13 crores. In this project, a total five blocks will be built.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH
'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours
French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva
Read Also
VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In...
article-image

Besides, a four-lane road has been approved for Neemuch district to reduce the traffic pressure. To protect the Kshipra River in Ujjain from pollution ahead of the upcoming Simhastha festival, the cabinet also approved plans to divert the flow of the Kanh River into the Gambhir River. This will revive the Gambir River and end its dryness.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold
article-image

After the upcoming Regional Investors Summit held at Sagar in the month of October, the best Regional Investors Summit will be held in Rewa, Hoshangabad, and Shahdol, respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal's Parsi Theatre Flourished During British Rule, Says Theatre Director At 'Sanskriti Parv-7'

Bhopal's Parsi Theatre Flourished During British Rule, Says Theatre Director At 'Sanskriti Parv-7'

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...