Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the soybean procurement policy on Tuesday. The state will establish 1400 procurement centres to buy soybeans at a support price of ₹4,892 per quintal.

The procurement will be facilitated through MP State Coperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed). The centre has given permission to procure 13.68 lakh MT soybean. However, the open market price of soybeans is ₹4200.

In addition to the soybean policy, the cabinet decided to construct new flats for MLAs since the existing MLA Rest House was constructed long ago and rooms in the MLA family block are not spacious enough. The new flats will be more spacious and have 3-bedroom and a hall. These flats will be constructed by razing two family blocks of MLA Rest House.

In the initial phase, 102 flats will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a total cost of ₹159.13 crores. In this project, a total five blocks will be built.

Besides, a four-lane road has been approved for Neemuch district to reduce the traffic pressure. To protect the Kshipra River in Ujjain from pollution ahead of the upcoming Simhastha festival, the cabinet also approved plans to divert the flow of the Kanh River into the Gambhir River. This will revive the Gambir River and end its dryness.

After the upcoming Regional Investors Summit held at Sagar in the month of October, the best Regional Investors Summit will be held in Rewa, Hoshangabad, and Shahdol, respectively.