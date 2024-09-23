 VIDEO: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Car Gets Stuck In Pothole Amid Heavy Rains In Jharkhand
Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked off its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ (Change Campaign) in the Kolhan division.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'stuck' car went viral on social media on Monday. The video shows the minister getting out of his car after the tire gets stuck in a muddy pothole in Jharkhand. 

Chouhan is in Jharkhand to address a public rally for the upcoming assembly elections. Amid heavy rains in the Baharagora area of the state, a tire of his car got stuck in a slightly deep pothole, prompting him to get out of his car and use another one.

Why is minister Chouhan in Jharkhand? 

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked off its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ (Change Campaign) in the Kolhan division. The campaign was launched by Jharkhand BJP's election in-charge and Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who flagged off the BJP’s Parivartan Rath in Baharagora. 

Every day, two such Parivartan Rath Yatras are being launched across different divisions in Jharkhand, accompanied by public meetings. On Monday, in addition to Baharagora, a major public meeting will also be held in Khunti

Enthusiasm high despite heavy rains 

Even if the rains made the commotion difficult, enthusiasm among the minister and the people remained unaffected. Chouhan not only addressed the public but also took selfies with people while holding an umbrella in his hand.

