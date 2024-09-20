Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Spotted Finding 'Aloo' In Watery Gravy Served As Mid-Day Meal To Students

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar having mid day meal at Govt school in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State power minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's surprise visit to a secondary school turned out to be shocking when he sat with children to enjoy the mid-day meal. The minister felt highly disappointed to see the kind of food being served as a midday meal to children—watery dal, aloo, and soya chunks missing from the gravy.

The incident was reported at PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School in Gwalior on Thursday.

According to information, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had come to attend a religious event in Gwalior. While returning, he saw PM in a building of Shri Government Higher Secondary School and went inside.

When Tomar entered the school, he saw the schoolchildren having lunch. He, too, sat down to eat with them. When he was served the food, the minister was stunned to see the watery dal and gravy without any vegetables. There was no potato in the soybean-potato curry.

A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

No potatoes in potato gravy!

In the video, the minister was seen swirling the ladle to find some potatoes in the curry, but he hardly could. The curry was as thin as water. The furious minister immediately called the District Panchayat CEO Vivek Kumar and expressed concern regarding the quality of the mid-day meal offered to the schoolchildren.

It was reported that soybean-potato vegetables, pulses, and roti are on the menu on Thursday. Though the meal was properly served to the children, the quality was highly compromised.