 'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund

'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund

As soon as she realised what was going on, she went to complaint to the Collector of Umaria district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 'dead' woman rose to life in Madhya Pradesh so to punish the corrupt sarpanch who did not even spare her funeral fund!

The case pertains to Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, where a woman from the Amarpur village of Umaria district was declared dead on papers. Following which, the funds of funeral assistance and support schemes which was supposed to go the family of the woman was divided between the Sarpanch and his secretary.

Read Also
MP Horror! 7-Month Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze By Husband & In-laws For Dowry
article-image

The twist in the tail comes when the woman declared dead by the authorities woke up and came back to life. As soon as she realised the scam, she went to complaint to the Collector of Umaria district. Even after her complaint, no action has been taken.

Read Also
Bizarre! Madhya Pradesh’s Married Software Engineer Marries Five Other Women; Family Portrayed...
article-image

According to information, the victim, identified as Kusumi Bai is a resident of the Amarpur village of Umaria district. The ordeal began when Kusumi Bai went for her daughter's wedding at the main Panchayat Office, she saw that she was declared dead on papers. Furthermore, she realised that the money that was supposed to come to the family for funeral assistance and support scheme was taken by the Sarpanch.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience

Realising what had happened with her, she went to the public hearing that was organised by the Collector of Umaria district. She went to complaint about the ordeal and told the Collector whole case. The Collector said that he has taken cognisance of the matter and the woman will be given justice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP September 20 Weather Update: Halt In Heavy Rains Raises Temperatures Across State; Showers Likely...

MP September 20 Weather Update: Halt In Heavy Rains Raises Temperatures Across State; Showers Likely...

'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund

'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund

MP Horror! 7-Month Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze By Husband & In-laws For Dowry

MP Horror! 7-Month Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze By Husband & In-laws For Dowry

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities,...

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Takes Out Kisan Nyaya Yatra Rallies In Bhopal, Indore & Other Cities,...

MP: 47 Cattle Missing From Gaushala In Bhopal; Police Found 32 From Forest

MP: 47 Cattle Missing From Gaushala In Bhopal; Police Found 32 From Forest