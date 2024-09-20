'Main Abhi Zinda Hu': Says 'Dead' Woman In Madhya Pradesh After Sarpanch Embezzles Her Funeral Fund

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 'dead' woman rose to life in Madhya Pradesh so to punish the corrupt sarpanch who did not even spare her funeral fund!

The case pertains to Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, where a woman from the Amarpur village of Umaria district was declared dead on papers. Following which, the funds of funeral assistance and support schemes which was supposed to go the family of the woman was divided between the Sarpanch and his secretary.

The twist in the tail comes when the woman declared dead by the authorities woke up and came back to life. As soon as she realised the scam, she went to complaint to the Collector of Umaria district. Even after her complaint, no action has been taken.

According to information, the victim, identified as Kusumi Bai is a resident of the Amarpur village of Umaria district. The ordeal began when Kusumi Bai went for her daughter's wedding at the main Panchayat Office, she saw that she was declared dead on papers. Furthermore, she realised that the money that was supposed to come to the family for funeral assistance and support scheme was taken by the Sarpanch.

Realising what had happened with her, she went to the public hearing that was organised by the Collector of Umaria district. She went to complaint about the ordeal and told the Collector whole case. The Collector said that he has taken cognisance of the matter and the woman will be given justice.