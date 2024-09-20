 MP Horror! 7-Month Pregnant Woman Set Ablaze By Husband & In-laws For Dowry
Shalini’s family were suspicion that they had burnt her since they demanded for dowry so many times from her family and tortured her.

Friday, September 20, 2024
MP: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Burnt By Husband & In-laws For Dowry

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, where a 7-month pregnant woman was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws on Friday. The accused family had been torturing her over dowry since several months.

Police have registered a case against five people, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and two sister-in-laws. 

The deceased was identified as Shalini Gautam, a resident of Umaria. The accused have been identified as father-in-law Ram Kishore Gautam, mother-in-law Nirmala Gautam, husband Shrikant Gautam, sister-in-law Rajni, and Nandoi Khemraj. 

Suspicious, woman's family approaches police station

According to information, Shalini’s family received a call at 3.27 pm on Friday that their daughter has passed away. As soon as they got the information about this incident, they reached Shalini’s house and found the deceased's hands and legs stiff. The entire body was badly burnt in the fire. A gallon was kept near the house. 

Sensing something fishy, the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against Shalini in-laws. Shalini’s family was suspicious that they had burnt her since they demanded dowry so many times from her family and tortured her.

Case registered

The victim’s family has lodged a complaint in the Chandia police station and demanded strict action. 

The police have registered a case under section 103 (1), 80, 85 of BNS in Chandia police station and are searching for the five accused. 

