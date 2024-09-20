Indore: 4-Year-Boy Who Went Missing On Anant Chaturdashi Found Dead In Drain

Body of a 4-year-old boy found in drain in Indore; Missing from last 4 days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a four-year-old child who went missing on Annant Chaturdashi was found in a drain in Indore on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kishu, son of Rahul Bagwan, a resident of Dhar.

According to information, the four-year-old boy named Kishu, along with his mother, went to his uncle's house for Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi in Bhagirathpura, Indore. It was reported that neighbours and friends were also present. While playing, Kishu went outside and did not return. Frightened, the mother along with acquaintances started to look for him but couldn’t find him. The mother then lodged a missing complaint in the Bhagirathpura police station.

Dad gets fake call

The police registered a case and started the search for Kishu. Meanwhile, a Kishu’s father received a call on Wednesday, where the caller told him that the child was in Shajapur police station. The police then sent the team to the Shahjpur police station, however the child was not there.

A team was sent to search the camps of Shajapur on the suspicion of kidnapping. After a thorough search for three days, the police finally found a child floating in a nearby drain in Indore. When the body was fished out, the inconsolable parents identified him as their child Kinshu.