 WATCH: ‘Gau Mata Should Be Removed From Animal Category,' Demands Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj
He said, cows must not be categorised as mere an animal but ‘Mother of the Nation.’ He has called for the removal of cows from the animal category and urged the government to grant them a special status.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Cows Must Be Pronounced ‘Mothers’ And Not Mere Animals,’Says Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said that Cows should be removed from the animal category and given a special status.

"Cow is not a mere animal. We all worship Gau Mata. It's our mother," said Saraswati Maharaj justified, urging the government to grant them a special status.

Speaking to the media he said, “When we say ‘Gau Mata,’ we already confirm that a cow is not just an animal but our mother. The central and state governments have included the cows in the list of animals. Therefore, we want them to show respect towards them and declare them as our mothers. ”

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...
He also reiterated his demand for strict laws for the protection of 'Gau Mata' in the country. 

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj appealed to both the central and state governments to take strong steps to ensure the safety of cows. The Shankaracharya also demanded that criminal cases be filed against those involved in cow slaughter and or any misconduct with them.

To bring more attention to the issue, Maharaj announced a nationwide tour dedicated to the cause of cow protection. The tour will begin from Ayodhya, where he will raise awareness about the importance of cows in every state. During this journey, he will call for cows to be declared the "Mother of the Nation."

