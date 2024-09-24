 Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Congress government prepared the scheme; and now, Yadav-led government will carry it out

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has planned to take an important decision for its employees and pensioners. The government is mulling over health insurance scheme for them. The Chief Secretary is going to hold a meeting on the scheme to prepare an initial blueprint of the scheme.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath prepared a draft health insurance scheme for the employees and pensioners. After the fall of the Nath government, Covid-19 pandemic began, so the scheme was swept under the carpet. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the officials to work for the scheme.

Read Also
Municipality Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive To Ease Traffic, Reduce Accidents In MP's Khargone
article-image

According to the draft made by the Congress government, a sum of Rs 5 lakh was to be given to each family of the government employees every year for free medical treatment. In case of any serious illness, each family was to be given Rs 10 lakh every year for medical treatment. If the medical condition is exceptionally serious, an additional amount was proposed with the permission of medical board. It was also proposed that Rs 10,000 would be given annually for check-up at OPD. There was a proposal that the employees and pensioners will give contributions on the grounds of their ranks.

The scheme was to be implemented through an insurance company. There are 4.37 lakh employees besides teachers and pensioners. The government is planning to implement a health insurance scheme for all of them. The state government spends money on the health facilities of its employees and pensioners, but it does not have any fixed policy. For the Central Government employees, there is CGHS scheme. The state government wants to implement a similar scheme for its employees. The health department has also begun preparations for it.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested
Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed Him,' Says Grieving Mother
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed Him,' Says Grieving Mother
NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission
NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Rally In Green After China Reveals Fresh Economic Stimulus
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Rally In Green After China Reveals Fresh Economic Stimulus
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Bhopal Minor Rape Case: ‘Unclear Whether Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Took Place In School’,...

Bhopal Minor Rape Case: ‘Unclear Whether Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Took Place In School’,...

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...