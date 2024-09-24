Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has planned to take an important decision for its employees and pensioners. The government is mulling over health insurance scheme for them. The Chief Secretary is going to hold a meeting on the scheme to prepare an initial blueprint of the scheme.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath prepared a draft health insurance scheme for the employees and pensioners. After the fall of the Nath government, Covid-19 pandemic began, so the scheme was swept under the carpet. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the officials to work for the scheme.

According to the draft made by the Congress government, a sum of Rs 5 lakh was to be given to each family of the government employees every year for free medical treatment. In case of any serious illness, each family was to be given Rs 10 lakh every year for medical treatment. If the medical condition is exceptionally serious, an additional amount was proposed with the permission of medical board. It was also proposed that Rs 10,000 would be given annually for check-up at OPD. There was a proposal that the employees and pensioners will give contributions on the grounds of their ranks.

The scheme was to be implemented through an insurance company. There are 4.37 lakh employees besides teachers and pensioners. The government is planning to implement a health insurance scheme for all of them. The state government spends money on the health facilities of its employees and pensioners, but it does not have any fixed policy. For the Central Government employees, there is CGHS scheme. The state government wants to implement a similar scheme for its employees. The health department has also begun preparations for it.