Municipality Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive To Ease Traffic, Reduce Accidents In MP's Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The municipality launched an anti-encroachment drive to restore the deteriorating traffic system and curb the increased number of accidents in the town. The civic body took stringent measures following the complaints of frequent traffic jams and occurrence of accidents due to temporary encroachments on the CM Helpline and other means.

CMO M R Nigwal said that traders and shopkeepers were given warnings through announcements. As part of the drive, the goods kept outside of the shop’s boundaries were confiscated by the employees of the civic body. To prevent the recurrence of the phenomenon, confiscated goods will not be returned to the shop owners.

Additionally, employees have been appointed to warn the shopkeepers and monitoring is being done through flying squad vehicles. A challan action will also be taken if needed. As part of the drive, encroachments were removed from Khandwa Road, Sanawad Road and Bus Stand area. A similar action will be conducted from Bistan Road Naka to Shri Krishna Talkies Tilakpath, Mohan Talkies area in the coming days.

Furthermore, the action will continue to take place in the main streets of the town, said revenue officer Mahesh Verma. Municipal president Chaya Joshi appealed to all the traders to cooperate in the initiative for a smooth traffic system and reduce road accidents occurred by it.