 Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's Locked Flat; Congress MLA Arif Masood Joins Protest (WATCH)
Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's Locked Flat; Congress MLA Arif Masood Joins Protest (WATCH)

The police is currently questioning the two suspected person as of now and further details are awaited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested two suspects after the body of a'missing' 5-year-old girl was found from the neighbour’s locked flat in Bhopal’s Vajpayee Nagar on Thursday.

Her body was found floating in the water tank. Her post-mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon. Her last rites were scheduled at the city's Chhola Vishram Ghat.

Police said no bruises or marks were found on the girl's body. The cause behind her death will be ascertained only after her post-mortem report is out. Though the neighbours have accused the residents of the flat of kidnapping the girl with the intent to sell her, the cops added.

The police are currently questioning the two suspected persons as of now, and further details are awaited.

Notably, 5-year-old Shrishti went missing on Tuesday afternoon from her colony, Vajpayee Nagar Multi.

Earlier, the local people staged a protest in front of the Shahjahanabad police station for almost three hours. The protestors also blocked the TB Hospital. They demanded that strict action should be taken with the accused, and incidents like these cannot be tolerated. The local people also accused the police of negligence.

Congress MLA Arif Masood joined the protest

Later, Congress MLA Arif Masood also joined the protest and warned that if the accused was not found and strict action wouldn't be taken, the Congress Leaders gherao CM House.

After the police assured the people that suspected people have been arrested and strict action will be taken against the accused, the protestors end their demonstration.

Notably, one of the residents at Vajpayee Nagar Multi sensed a foul smell from the flat and informed the police.

