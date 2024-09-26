 BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase Begins On October 1 (WATCH)
BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase Begins On October 1 (WATCH)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added more than one crore members in Madhya Pradesh during the first phase of its membership drive, which took place between September 2 and 25. A party leader shared this information on Thursday.

According to the state BJP chief V.D. Sharma, the total number of members enrolled in the first phase reached 1,00,81,432. He also announced that the second phase of the membership drive will begin on October 1 and end on October 15.

"This achievement of enrolling 1,00,81,432 members is a result of the hard work and dedication of our party workers," Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh is now the second state in the country to surpass the one-crore membership mark, following Uttar Pradesh, which has registered 1.25 crore members so far, according to MP BJP media chief Ashish Agrawal.

The BJP aims to enroll a total of 1.50 crore members in Madhya Pradesh by the end of the drive. The state has around 64,000 polling stations, while neighboring Uttar Pradesh has around 1.64 lakh polling stations.

In the BJP, members' registrations are renewed every six years during such drives. In the last membership drive, the party reached 96 lakh members but fell short of the one-crore target, Agrawal noted.

According to the 2011 census, Madhya Pradesh had a population of 7.26 crore, which is expected to grow to 8.50 crore by the next census. However, the 2021 census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the BJP won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh during the general elections.

