 EOW Registers Case Against Housing Finance Officials & Builder For Alleged ₹4.1 Crore Land Fraud In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against three officials of a private housing finance company and proprietor of Faith Builders and Developers for alleged land fraud, here on Wednesday. Eight people including officials of the finance company allegedly sold off the mortgaged land of retired army personnel manipulating its cost.

EOW officials said that complainant Vinay Bhadoria and his wife Smita owned 16,000 square feet of land in Chuna Bhatti area. Since the couple wanted to start their business, they approached the finance company for a loan. The valuer Anish Pal assessed the land and valued it at Rs 6.8 crore in 2014.

